Elvin A. Sterling, Jr., 46, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Mr. Sterling was an alumnus of Southern University A&M College and the Southern University Law Center. He was a member of the Southern University Alumni Federation and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. At the time of his death, Elvin was the Chief Executive Officer of Interstate Construction and Demolition Group. Elvin is survived by his parents: Elvin Sterling, Sr. and Norma Gauthier Sterling; one son, Elvin Sterling, III; one daughter, Braelynn Harris of Houston, Texas; brothers: Brian Littles (Kim) and John Christopher Sterling (Ericka) all of Baton Rouge; and sisters: Sylvia Hayes (Clinton) of Memphis, Tennessee, Gilda Sterling of Atlanta, Georgia and Lisa Nichols (John) of Baton Rouge. He is also survived by two uncles: Voltaire Sterling and Archie Gauthier (Joanne) of Baton Rouge; two aunts: Audrey Brown also of Baton Rouge and Lillie Mae Shavers of Oakland, California and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Baton Rouge at 11;00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Elvin A. Sterling, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund at https://foundation.sus.edu/Elvin-Sterling-Jr-Memorial-Scholarship-Fund.