Elvin "Al" Joseph Braud, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Sorrento passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at the age of 84 at his residence. He was in the Army and Marine Corps. He was a Master Barber in New Orleans, and worked on a tug boat for T. Smith and Sons. He also graduated Criminal Justice School in Chicago and worked for Government as a Covert Operator. He is survived by daughter who took care of him his last 8 months of life in Plaquemine, Kimberly Braud Allen; stepchildren Sharon Farrill, Cherly (Tim) Ingram, and Robert Farrill; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Elton Joseph (Danica) Braud, Ernest (Loretta) Camus Jr., and Ronnie Camus. He was preceded in death by parents Eugia Joseph Braud and Marie Pearl Louviere. Graveside Service Wednesday August 07, 2019 at 11:00am at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W Mt Pleasant Rd, Zachary, La conducted by Rev. Jimmy Womack. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7, 2019