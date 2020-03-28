Elvina Lee "Shootsie" Schexnayder (1929 - 2020)
Obituary
A private graveside service for Mrs. Elvina Lee "Shootsie" Schexnayder will be held Monday at New River Baptist Church Cemetery, officiating Rev. Mike Davis. Mrs. Schexnayder was born on August 29, 1929 in Sorrento and passed from this life on March 27, 2020 in Gonzales. She is preceded in death by her son Ronald Schexnayder, daughter and son-in-law Ella and Ronnie Braud; parents and siblings. Survived by her husband of 73 years L. J. "Jay" Schexnayder; sons Donald (Lois), Kelvin (Wanda), and Tim (Jill) Schexnayder; brothers Edmond "Bibbie" Lee, Eli "Tupit" Lee, and Garner Lee; also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
