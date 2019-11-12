|
Elvire R. Cordes, age 82, a resident of Baton Rouge, was surrounded by her children as she passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A talented artist who loved to share her paintings with family and friends, Elvire used watercolors to capture creative images of traditional southern life and her beloved city of New Orleans. Always the life of the party, Elvire was a quick-witted woman who reveled in challenges, and she loved to play games, especially bingo, slot machines and video poker. Some of her favorite memories included sharing lively meals and animated conversations with her family and friends over delicious Louisiana seafood. Continually generous and caring, Elvire lived her life in compassionate service to others, often volunteering time at her children's schools and at Elmwood Hospital. The daughter of the late Elvire and Arthur Raymond, Jr., Elvire was preceded in death earlier this year by her beloved husband of 62 years, Adrian B. Cordes. A woman of deep faith and strong character, Elvire was a loving mother who passed on her love of life and her commitment to caring for others to her six children: the late Charlene Cordes, Michelle Cordes, Dianne (Daniel) Harper, Adrian Peter (Shelly) Cordes, the late Denise Saladino, and Dr. Timothy (Jennifer) Cordes. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Elvire's family wish to extend our sincerest thanks to the entire staff of the Our Lady of the Lake Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for the compassionate care they provided for her. A celebration of her life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge on her 83rd birthday, Friday, November 15th, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation in Elvire's name.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019