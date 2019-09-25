Elward "Mr. Man" Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elward "Mr. Man" Davis.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elward "Mr. Man" Davis, 60, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Ochsner Health Care Center, New Orleans, LA. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux LA from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513.To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.