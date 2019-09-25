Elward "Mr. Man" Davis, 60, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Ochsner Health Care Center, New Orleans, LA. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux LA from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513.To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019