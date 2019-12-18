|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
Elwood Leonard Hano, age 82 of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Friday, August 20, 1937, in Albany, Louisiana. Elwood is survived by his wife, Perlita Hano, daughter & son-in-law, Terri Hano Prince and Rodney Prince, son & daughter-in-law, Michael D. Hano and Karen Hano, son & daughter-in-law, Kris Aaron Huey Hano and Nancy Hano; his second wife, Mary Rose Latino; grandchildren, Barbara Coats (Clyde Harper), Dane Coats, Caleb Prince (Alicia), Adara Prince, Kayla Hano and Abby Hano, Jacob Hano and John Bailey. sisters, Shirley Richardson and Diane Sykes; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Cloie, Cade, Cole, Miley, Kaylee, Dakota, Taryn, Penelope, Amelia, Austin, Brooklyn, Kadence and Tyler. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Hano; parents, James Hano and Florence Bell Hutchinson Hano; sister, Elaine Cowart; brothers, Lonnie Ray, Lynell and Huey Hano. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Services will be held at Funeral Home Chapel - Hammond, on Friday, at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Melvin Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Carter Cemetery in Springfield, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
