Elwood Louis Schexnayder passed away peacefully on the morning of Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 95. A native of Destrehan, Louisiana for many years, he was born in Paulina, Louisiana to the late Edgar and Noela Schexnayder, and is survived by five of their eleven children, Dolores, Ray, Rogwill, Paul, and Mary. He was married to the late Thelma Carrick Schexnayder, with five children, Douglas, Bruce, Kevin, Mark, and Nancy. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army Office of Strategic Services, stationed in Ceylon. Afterwards, he resided in Washington, DC for a few years before returning home to Louisiana. He retired from Shell Oil, Norco plant, after more than 30 years and spent many years gardening, attending St. Charles Borromeo Church masses, and enjoying his many Destrehan friends and neighbors. He will be missed by family and friends and their thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated at this time. Due to current circumstances, his memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020