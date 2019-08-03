Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwyn Eugene Fink. View Sign Service Information The Woodlands United Methodist Church 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr The Woodlands, TX 77380 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Robb Chapel of The Woodlands United Methodist Church The Woodlands , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elwyn Eugene Fink, beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and Papaw passed away June 29, 2019, in Shreveport, Louisiana, after an extended illness. Elwyn was born October 2, 1936, in Burns, Kansas, where he spent his early years. He was a graduate of Burns High School and proud member of the 1953 State Championship Class B Basketball Team. Upon graduation, Elwyn enlisted in the U.S. Elwyn Eugene Fink, beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and Papaw passed away June 29, 2019, in Shreveport, Louisiana, after an extended illness. Elwyn was born October 2, 1936, in Burns, Kansas, where he spent his early years. He was a graduate of Burns High School and proud member of the 1953 State Championship Class B Basketball Team. Upon graduation, Elwyn enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. After his honorable discharge, Elwyn returned to his home in Kansas where he met and married his wife of 60 years, Shirley Ann Moore. He also began a 40-year career with Vulcan Materials, which eventually took him and his family to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he raised his children and made life long friends. After retirement, he and Shirley relocated to The Woodlands, Texas, where he enjoyed life to the fullest, making new friends while keeping the old. Elwyn had a zest for life that was reflected in his many hobbies and interests. He loved to sing and was a member of the chancel choirs at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge and The Woodlands United Methodist Church. His lifelong love of learning and sense of adventure led him to take flying lessons at age 50 and obtain his pilot's license, even purchasing an airplane to fly with his son and offering rides to anyone brave enough to go. Elwyn was an avid amateur photographer and member of the Camera Club at The Woodlands United Methodist Church. Combining photography with his love of travel, Elwyn persuaded Shirley to accompany him on photo safaris to Africa, India, the North Pole, and the Amazon River. They also shared other special trips with family and dear friends. After an early scare with heart disease, Elwyn committed himself to exercise and healthy living and inspired his family to follow in his footsteps. He trained competitively for the Senior Olympics and was a three-time state and national medalist in shot put and discus events and proud finisher of both the 5K and 10K race events. Elwyn's physical strength and determination made it possible for him to live his final years at home even as his health declined. Elwyn was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Gordon Fink and Margaret Pearce Wagner. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley; children Lesa McDonald and husband Bart, Lori Hamilton and husband Greg, and Linn Fink and wife Julie; grandchildren Margaret McDonald, Benjamin McDonald and fiancée Danielle Odle, Forrest McDonald, Madelinn Fink, Grant Fink, and Annie Fink; brother Steve Fink and wife Shirley; half-brother Rick Mace and half-sister Dee Ann Mace; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Robb Chapel of The Woodlands United Methodist Church, The Woodlands, Texas. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Elwyn's passion for roses and service as a Master Gardener, donations may be made to The American Rose Society, P.O. Box 30000, Shreveport, LA 71130-0030, attention GGR (Great Garden Restoration), or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations