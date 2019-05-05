|
Elzey James Pounds Sr. was the eldest of three children born to Ruthie Lee Torrence Jackson and John Sam Pounds Jr. on June 11, 1954. Died April 27, 2019 at his residence in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a 1972 graduate of Scotlandville High School and United States Army Veteran. Elzey married Carrie Johnson and to this union three children were born. He was preceded in death by father, mother and step-father Isaiah B. Jackson. Elzey was a 28-year survivor of end stage renal disease and never complain about his life situation. His motto: I am doing it my way! He is survived by son, Elzey James Pounds Jr., Rochester, MN and three daughters, Erica Pounds, DeWitt, VA, Carla Pounds, Petersburg, VA, their mother Carrie Johnson Jackson, VA and Ebone' Washington and her mother, Gwen Washington, Conroe, TX. Three grandsons, and one granddaughter. Brothers: John Wilbert Pounds (Deborah), and Marvin Jackson, Baton Rouge, LA, and Keith Delferes aka Johnny, Mission, TX. Sisters: Elaine Pounds Thomas, and Shelia Jackson, Baton Rouge, LA, Darletta Harrison, and Melissa Harrison-Carter (Kevin), New Orleans, LA. Aunts: Ruby Torrence Morrow, Baton, Rouge, LA, Madell Pounds Duskin (Frank), New Orleans, LA, Mary Pounds, Mary Lee Pounds, Jessie Mae Pounds, Kentwood, LA and Carrie Lee Pounds, Magnolia MS and, Bobbie Lee Pounds, Long Island, NY. Uncles: David Torrence, Baton Rouge, LA and Alton Pounds (Helen), New Orleans, LA. 5 grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends. Special thank you to Arnold and Crew at Arnold's Care Center, Fresenius Kidney Center and Renal Associates of Baton Rouge, LA. We appreciate your unconditional love, kindness, and support towards Elzey. All is well now; he did it his way! Services Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:00 at MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Interment in Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary, LA 70791. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elzey's name may be made to the , OLOL Children's Hospital or .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 8, 2019
