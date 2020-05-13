Elzie Nig "Blackman" Hatch, a lifelong resident of Maringouin, departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 87. Visitation will be Saturday May 16, 2020 from 8 am to 11 am at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, LA. Internment immediately following at the church cemetery. Elzie Nig Hatch was born on March 5, 1933 to the union of Charlie Hatch and Olivia H. Hatch. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. He was baptized at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church where he loved and served his entire life. He leaves to cherish his memories 9 children, Pamela H. McDonald, Yvette H. Mims, Kathy (Keith) Toussant, Eric Elzie Hatch, Tammie H. Gougisha (Charlie), Avis J. Hatch, Diedra H. Sims, Elvis Elliot (Gwen) Hatch, & Everette Efrem (Sherita) Hatch; grandchildren Twila McDonald, Anthony McDonald, Walter Mims Jr., Brenton Mims, Blake Mims, Matthew Mims, Hannah Toussant, Keith Toussant Jr., Erica Hatch, Trinton Hatch, Darvin Gougisha, Christina Brown, Vincent Brown, Walter Sims Jr., Jessica Sims, Clarissa Hatch, Diana Wilson, Demond Wilson, Shannon Hatch, and Everette Hatch Jr.; 25 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillian H. Perry; three brothers, Leroy (Rosemary) Hatch, Felix (Victoria) Hatch, and Calvin Hatch; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends; a very special friend, Howard Wayne Davenport. Elzie was married to the love of his life, Velma B Hatch for over 60 years. He was a retired cement finisher. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also loved to take rides in his truck, landscape, and fishing. Professional services entrusted to A. Welsey's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

