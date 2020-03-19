Emanuel Jarrell Banks, affectionately known as "Manny", was born December 31, 2004 in Baton Rouge, LA where he resided. Emanuel was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 11, 2020. Emanuel was a high school Freshman, attending school in E. Baton Rouge parish. Emanuel enjoyed playing sports, video games, watching nature and cooking shows. Emanuel aspired to become a successful entrepreneur. Emanuel leaves to cherish 15 years of memories his parents, L.C. and Lakeshia Banks; siblings Jameka, Larius, and Kyren; grandparents, Donald and Patricia Robinson, L.C. Banks, Jr, and Bolman Slater Jr; Uncles Donald Robinson, Jr. and Gary Jarrell. He also leaves a niece and nephew, D'Zire and Haitian Miller, and a host of aunts, great-aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Sandra Jarrell; great-grandparents Emanuel and Ruby Jarrell and Thomas and Emily Favorite. Private family services have been entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, LA. God is with us, always.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020