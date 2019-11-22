Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Mark Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mark Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Emelie Blank Eliser on Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Mark Catholic Church with burial to follow at Hope Haven Mausoleum. Visitation will take place on Sunday at Ourso Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Monday at St. Mark Catholic Church from 9:00 am until Mass begins at 11:00 am. Mrs. Eliser passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 84. Emelie enjoyed sewing, playing board games and card games, sports, fishing and dancing with her sisters. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Lockhart and husband Tim, Lee Ann Babin and husband Lynn; sons, Kerby Eliser and wife Dody, Shane Eliser and wife Desiree; sister, Olympe "Teta" B. Smith; grandchildren, Brian Berteau, Danielle Eliser; step-grandchildren, Ryan Gregoire, Brian Burns, Jake Bourgeois; 2 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris "Boogie" Eliser; parents, Hypolite Blank, Sr. and Blanche Braud Blank; grandson, Phillip Berteau; sisters, Marie Loupe, Lelia Robertson and brothers, Bernard Blank, Ferell Blank and Hypolite Blank, Jr. Pallbearers will be Lynn Babin, Kerby Eliser, Shane Eliser, Tim Lockhart, Ryan Gregoire and Jake Bourgeois. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019

