Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emerson D. LeBlanc Sr.. View Sign

A native and resident of Lakeland, La., he passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:08 am in Lakeland. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Korea and retired from Stupp Corporation. He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a true servants heart. He was the very first Eucharistic Minister of the church parish and a founding organizer of the church's annual fall church fair. He was also a member of Father Louis Savoure Knights of Columbus Council 8878, a Fourth Degree Member of Antoine Blanc Assembly 2047 New Roads and an Honor Guard Member. He served as Charter Grand Knight and served as Grand Knight for eight additional terms. He was a Man of Manresa and attended for 28 years. He was an avid volunteer, dedicated his time and talents of cooking to many non-profit organizations including , Special Olympics, the Veteran's Home and many others too numerous to count. He loved to garden in his spare time, always giving of himself and never expected anything in return. He was a very humble man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a dedicated loving husband, father, grandfather "Poppy", brother, uncle, mentor and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Stella Patricia "Patsy" Steele LeBlanc; daughters, Deborah LeBlanc, Dana (Dale) Jarreau, Sandra (Randy) Vosburg, Delia (Joshua) Penrod; sons, Emerson D. (Litisha) LeBlanc, Jr., Michael S. (Lisa) LeBlanc; sisters, Rosabel Aucoin, Jane Burton; brothers, Larry LeBlanc, Richard LeBlanc, Kenneth LeBlanc and Thomas "Sugar Pie" LeBlanc; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Aurelian and Elizabeth LeBlanc; brothers, Clayton LeBlanc, Wade LeBlanc, V.J. LeBlanc and Floyd LeBlanc. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5 pm until 9 pm and at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Frank Chenevert III, Jared Jarreau, Branden LeBlanc, Taylor LeBlanc, Joshua Penrod and Randy Vosburg. A native and resident of Lakeland, La., he passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:08 am in Lakeland. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Korea and retired from Stupp Corporation. He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a true servants heart. He was the very first Eucharistic Minister of the church parish and a founding organizer of the church's annual fall church fair. He was also a member of Father Louis Savoure Knights of Columbus Council 8878, a Fourth Degree Member of Antoine Blanc Assembly 2047 New Roads and an Honor Guard Member. He served as Charter Grand Knight and served as Grand Knight for eight additional terms. He was a Man of Manresa and attended for 28 years. He was an avid volunteer, dedicated his time and talents of cooking to many non-profit organizations including , Special Olympics, the Veteran's Home and many others too numerous to count. He loved to garden in his spare time, always giving of himself and never expected anything in return. He was a very humble man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a dedicated loving husband, father, grandfather "Poppy", brother, uncle, mentor and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Stella Patricia "Patsy" Steele LeBlanc; daughters, Deborah LeBlanc, Dana (Dale) Jarreau, Sandra (Randy) Vosburg, Delia (Joshua) Penrod; sons, Emerson D. (Litisha) LeBlanc, Jr., Michael S. (Lisa) LeBlanc; sisters, Rosabel Aucoin, Jane Burton; brothers, Larry LeBlanc, Richard LeBlanc, Kenneth LeBlanc and Thomas "Sugar Pie" LeBlanc; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Aurelian and Elizabeth LeBlanc; brothers, Clayton LeBlanc, Wade LeBlanc, V.J. LeBlanc and Floyd LeBlanc. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5 pm until 9 pm and at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Frank Chenevert III, Jared Jarreau, Branden LeBlanc, Taylor LeBlanc, Joshua Penrod and Randy Vosburg. Funeral Home Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

(225) 638-7103 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.