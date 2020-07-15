Emile Barrow Pourciau, born June 10, 1930, at home in Baton Rouge, Emile Barrow Pourciau, known as "Podie" to many, passed away peacefully at his home in Wakefield, Louisiana on July 14, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a long-time resident of West Feliciana Parish. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and attended LSU. He worked with Wright Adams as a building contractor and later developed Martin Terrace. He retired as co-owner of Menzie Tile Company and moved to his grandparents' farm, Edgewood, which he restored in 1983. He raised cattle and farmed until 2012. He is survived by his four children: Nolen (Jan) Pourciau of Wakefield, Amanda (Chip) Avant, Rachel Cherco, Carter (Traci) Pourciau, all of Baton Rouge, along with his 14 grandchildren and 17 (and counting) great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and his many close friends in Baton Rouge and St. Francisville. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Shirley Grace Nolen Pourciau; his parents, Joseph Leopold and Amanda Richardson Barrow Pourciau; his brother, Joseph Leopold Pourciau, Jr.; his sister, Mentor Barrow Pourciau Lewis; and his son in law, Steven Michael Cherco. He was a member of Harlequins, the B&B Supper Club, the Felicianians, First Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge, and Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville. The family thanks Bridgeway Hospice for its devoted care throughout his long illness, and also especially his friends Charlie "Cheese" Hamilton of St. Francisville, and John White and Pat Odom of Baton Rouge for their lifelong friendships and continued love and support for the duration of his illness. He donated his body to LSU for anatomical research. Given the current challenges presented by covid-19, a private family service is planned. If inclined to do so, the family requests memorial donations to a charitable organization of your choosing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store