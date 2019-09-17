Emile Clark

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Emile Clark entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2019 at the age of 61. Survived by his wife, Carolyn Clark; daughters, Christiana Freeman (Corey) and Terrica Givens; sons, Dustin Givens (April), Montrell Givens and Jeremy Givens (Precious); brothers, Jerome Clark, Louis Clark and Willie Clark; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceded in death by his mother, Mable Clark; father, Robert Clark, Sr.; brother, Robert Clark, Jr.; best friend, Claude Dell McKines. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Daniel Kinchen, officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
