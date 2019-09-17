Emile Clark entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2019 at the age of 61. Survived by his wife, Carolyn Clark; daughters, Christiana Freeman (Corey) and Terrica Givens; sons, Dustin Givens (April), Montrell Givens and Jeremy Givens (Precious); brothers, Jerome Clark, Louis Clark and Willie Clark; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceded in death by his mother, Mable Clark; father, Robert Clark, Sr.; brother, Robert Clark, Jr.; best friend, Claude Dell McKines. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Daniel Kinchen, officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019