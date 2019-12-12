Emile Dawson Pourciau passed away at his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a retired operator with Turner Industries; resident of Port Allen and native of New Roads, La. A grave side service will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge at 10am. He is survived by his son, Bennett Pourciau and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Augustus and Amelia Pourciau; sisters, Carol Thibodeaux and husband Clarence, and Catherine Landry and husband Clarence; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Beaman Pourciau; parents, Bennette and Eleanora "Topsy" Dawson Pourciau; sister, Ann David; brother, Charles "Benny Boy" Pourciau; and mother in law, Elma "Nan" Gore. Emile loved to garden and cook. He was a Graduate of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Dec. 12, 2019