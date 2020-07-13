Emile Joseph Buron Jr. "Brother" passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his son's residence in Plaquemine. He was a native of Maringouin and resident of Plaquemine, retired propane truck driver with Louisiana Appliances. He served 13 years in the Army National Guard in Plaquemine. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, Wednesday from 10 am until 12 noon. Private burial to follow. He is survived by his son and daughter in law; Emile, III and Pamela Berger Buron; grandson, Brennan Buron; granddaughter, Emily Buron. Preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Lovella Chemin Buron; sister, Coralie Buron. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, P.O. Box 248, Brusly, La. 70719. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.