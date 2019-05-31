Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Emile Philip Loupe, Jr. on Monday, June 3, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement officiated by Fr. Jerry Martin. Visitation will take place on Sunday, 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home and again on Monday, 9:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Joseph. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Mr. Loupe was a native of French Settlement, former resident of Baton Rouge and a current 20 year resident of Prairieville. He passed away at his home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Mr. Loupe was a retired 29 year supervisor for Dow Chemical USA. He was also a member of St. John Catholic Church of Prairieville and enjoyed hunting and cooking. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara LaPorte Loupe; sons, Emile P. Loupe, III, Rodney J. Loupe and wife Laura; grandchildren whom he adored, Justin Emile Loupe, Allyson Claire Loupe; sisters, Joyce Aydell, Regina Vicknair and husband Dutch, Claudette LaCarbo and husband Richard; brothers and sisters in law, Carolyn and Aubrey Guitreau, Thomas and Linda LaPorte and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile Philip Loupe, Sr. and Elma Guitreau Loupe; father in law, Joe LaPorte; mother in law, Maggie LaPorte; brother in law, Edward Simon Aydell, Sr. and sister in law, Jacqueline LaPorte Miller. Pallbearers will be Justin Loupe, Leonard Dodd, Bobby Aydell, Edward Aydell, Jr., Philip Vicknair and Dutch Vicknair. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the first responders with Acadian Ambulance, Prairieville Fire Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff Department for all of their efforts.

