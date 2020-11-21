Emileigh Rebekah Searcy Bernard, Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Emileigh Rebekah Searcy Bernard entered this world a blessing at high noon on July 4, 1985, in Huntington, WV, and departed a hero on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, in Baton Rouge, LA. Always ready to encourage others with a smile, a hug, a kind word, or a kind deed, Emileigh will be best remembered for her big heart and giving spirit never expecting anything in return. Even in her death her giving continued as she was an organ and tissue donor so that others who needed a heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, corneas etcetera could live a better life. Emileigh loved the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing in the Atchafalaya Basin and in Grand Isle as well as hunting with her husband Joey, whom she adored. They could be found any afternoon and most weekends enjoying the outdoors. She created the facebook blog Louisiana Lady Bowhunters. She and her husband were members of the original Cajun Navy, working tirelessly to help victims of the flood of 2016. They were honored by officials with saving the life of a deputy sheriff. Emileigh also inherited her mothers love for animals. She adored her pets and was constantly adding to her collection. She never passed an opportunity to help an animal in need whether it was orphaned wildlife or a litter of puppies that had been thrown out. In addition to her love for animals, Emileigh adored children. Emileigh left a beautiful legacy of love for everyone. Emileigh moved to Baton Rouge in 1990 with her family. She attended The Dunham School and graduated in 2003. She attended LSU and graduated from The University of Mobile with a Batchelor of Science degree in nursing. She was employed at Mobile Infirmary as an ER nurse later transferring to Labor and Delivery. She then moved to Baton Rouge and worked at Women's Hospital in Labor and Delivery. One of her greatest joys was helping to bring life into the world. She was currently employed by the State of Louisiana. Emileigh was a devout Christian and was a member of the Church of Addis in Addis, Louisiana. Emileigh is survived by her husband and Prince Charming Joey Bernard, her parents Lawton and Rhonda Searcy of Baton Rouge, LA, Joeys parents Pat and Claudia Bernard of Cecilia, LA, brothers Rob (Kellie) Searcy of Lafayette, LA, and Eric Searcy of Baton Rouge, LA. Her sister in law Kathryn Guillory (Gabe) of Cecilia, LA, Nieces and Nephews, Mamie Searcy and Foster Searcy of Lafayette, LA, and Kylie Bernard, Bryson and Landon Guillory of Cecilia, LA. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert and Doris Holmes and her paternal grandparents Martin and Lulden Searcy as well as her stepson Jace Michael Bernard. A Celebration of Life for Emileigh will be held at 2:00 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Resthaven funeral home with Visitation from 12:00 – 2:00. Interment to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Emileigh's memory to the following: Swollfest, Inc. online @www.Swollfest.com
or make checks payable to Swollfest, Inc. and mail to 8519 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or to The Church at Addis, 6781 LA Highway 1 South, Addis, Louisiana 70710. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.