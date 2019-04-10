Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Jane Brashier Kling. View Sign

Emily Jane Brashier Kling, a native of Baker, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019, at the age of 67. She was a graduate of Baker High School and attended Louisiana State University. She was a charter member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and served as UMW President for many years. Her contagious smile, compassion and genuine care for others is what made her so loved by her friends and family. She was a loving and devoted wife of 47 years, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, April 11 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m as well as Friday, April 12 from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. She is survived by her husband, Phillip Kling; her daughters & son-in-law, Camey Hileman & Doug, Amanda Tucker; her grandchildren Paige and Charlie; sister, Cynthia Holliday; brother & sister-in law, Charles Brashier and Ilene; as well as a niece and numerous nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jenny Rebekah; Mother and father, Dorothy & James Brashier; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Pauline Fay & Curtis Kling; nephew, Bain Kling. Thank you to The Pearl at Jamestown and the sitters from Griswold Home Care for the kindness and caring treatment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.

