Emily "Bee" Johnson departed this life on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 95, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 3640 LA-1 Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA, 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020