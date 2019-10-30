Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Louise Knight Lyon. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Broadmoor United Methodist Church 10230 Mollylea Drive View Map Service 11:00 AM Broadmoor United Methodist Church 10230 Mollylea Drive View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emily was born in Dallas, TX on February 4, 1928 and died in Baton Rouge, LA, October 28, 2019. She was a proud native of Dallas, Texas, attended North Texas State University in Denton, TX and was a long time resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Billy H. Lyon, mother Mary Dickson Knight, father Andrew Gray Knight of Dallas, and brother Andrew Gray Knight, Jr. of Lawton, Oklahoma. Emily is survived by her son David S. Dick of Dallas, daughter Carolyn Dick Doiron and husband Mike of Baton Rouge, sister-in-law Roma Knight, nephews Gregory and Randy Knight of Lawton, grandchildren Christopher Comeaux and wife Jenny, Erin Humphrey and husband Mark, Craig Comeaux and wife Sarah, great grandchildren Jonathan Comeaux, Carson Comeaux, Baylor Humphrey, Jenna Humphrey, Briggs Humphrey, Clayton Comeaux, Hannah Comeaux and Brock Comeaux. Step children Don Lyon, deceased, Michael Lyon, Janet Anderson and husband Duane Craig, and Cheryl Estes and husband Craig, as well as many more step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. Emily was a Member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Faith Sunday School Class and a volunteer receptionist at her church. She was also a Senior member of Bocage Racquet Club. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Sunday, November 3rd, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Monday, November 4th from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Chris Comeaux, Craig Comeaux, Mark Humphrey, Jonathan Comeaux, Carson Comeaux, Baylor Humphrey and Clayton Comeaux. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Broadmoor United Methodist Church.

