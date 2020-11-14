1/1
Emily Nicole "MT" Dinecola
1990 - 2020
Emily Nicole "MT" Dinecola, was born March 13, 1990 in Baton Rouge, La. and went to her eternal rest on November 10, 2020 at the age of 30. Emily was survived by her parents, Mark Allen and Laurie Dugas Dinecola; brother, Garett Dinecola; sister, Megan Dinecola; brother in law, Chris Durham; nephew and niece, Lawson and Casey Durham; paternal grandparents Joseph "Bubba" and Rose Dinecola, maternal grandmother, Barbara Borne Dugas; godmother, Paula Dinecola Davis. Emily shared her life with her partner, Jasmine Strickland, and step-children, Cadon, Jaycee, and Shaylee. She was loved by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends who cherished her smile and free spirit. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Paul Wayne Dugas, Sr. and godfather Paul W. Dugas Jr. Visitation will be at Christ Community Church 26574 Juban Rd. Denham Springs, La. on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 10 am until service at 12 pm with burial at Palmetto Cemetery, Walker, La. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Caldwell, Rusty Averett, Dale Bryd, Kelly Dugas, Chris Durham, and Darren Dinecola. Honorary pallbearers will be Cadon Stovall, Keisha Farmer, Dylan Breard and Kyan Breard. In lieu of flowers family request donations to help with funeral expenses. The family would like to thank LOPA for the opportunity to allow Emily to live on as an organ donor and give the gift of life to others, MT will always be with us. Arrangements by McLIn & Manley Funeral Home, Walker, La. www.mclinfuneralhome.com (225) 755-9757.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Christ Community Church
NOV
16
Service
12:00 PM
Christ Community Church
NOV
16
Burial
Palmetto Cemetery
