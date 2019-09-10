Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily R. 'Doll' Deaton. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church Plank Road View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church Plank Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emily R (Doll) Deaton, was a native of Morganza and a resident of Baton Rouge. She was born November 19, 1925, and passed away on September 10, 2019, peacefully at her home. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She is survived by her brother John(Joe) Debetaz; sons Ronnie and wife Lisa, Barry, Chick and wife Sherry, and daughter-in-law Jackie Selser Deaton; grandchildren Kevin and wife Dawn, Darren and wife Dana, Dana and husband Wade, Ronald Jr.(Bubba), Jamie, Scott (Scottie), Brandon and wife Eva, Michael (Mike), Kelli Guidry, Christy Vince and husband Aaron, and Corey and wife Tessa; great-grandchildren Gabe, Evan, Mason, Skylar, Codi, Javen, Bodi, Brendon, Ethan, Braydon, Noah, Doug, Nick, Madelyn, Taylor, Maecie, Mason and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceeded in death by her husband Oliver J. ( O.J.); son Oliver J. Jr. (Jody); daughter-in-law Janet Deaton; parents Authur and Augustine (Shug) Debetaz; brothers Authur (Tucker) Debetaz, Albert (Dooney) Debetaz, and Ellis Debetaz; sisters Katherine Smith and Grace Sadden. Pallbearers will be her 8 grandsons and honorary pallbearer will be Randy Braud. The family would like to extend our gratitude to her devoted caregivers Ann, Judy, Darlene and St. Josephs Hospice who took care of her until the end. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:30 p.m. and visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church from 10:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.on Plank Road with internment at Roselawn Cemetery.

