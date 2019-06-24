Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Arlene Meche. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 PM Niland's Funeral Home Livonia , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A native and resident of Fordoche, she passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads at the age of 72. She was a retired Hairdresser and a Slot Supervisor for Beau Rivage. She is survived by her daughter, Natasha Meche and friend Shawn Johnson of New Roads; son, Terry Meche Jr. and wife Bonnie of Fordoche; mother, Lelia Villere; grandchildren, John Meche III, Jonathan Meche and Jennifer Jarreau; nine great grandchildren; sister, Betty Villere; best friend, Francis and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Terry Meche, Sr.; daughter, Rachael Meche; father, Leonard Villere; brothers, Dennis and Robert Villere; grandson, Joey. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 9 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 11 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Chris Decker. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Meche III, Bobby Higginbotham, Jonathan Meche, Dennis Villere, Casey Nix, Phillip Blood. Honorary pallbearers will be William Jarreau, Chase Villere and John Keith Corona. Special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Center in New Roads and Lakeview Manor Nursing Home. A native and resident of Fordoche, she passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads at the age of 72. She was a retired Hairdresser and a Slot Supervisor for Beau Rivage. She is survived by her daughter, Natasha Meche and friend Shawn Johnson of New Roads; son, Terry Meche Jr. and wife Bonnie of Fordoche; mother, Lelia Villere; grandchildren, John Meche III, Jonathan Meche and Jennifer Jarreau; nine great grandchildren; sister, Betty Villere; best friend, Francis and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Terry Meche, Sr.; daughter, Rachael Meche; father, Leonard Villere; brothers, Dennis and Robert Villere; grandson, Joey. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 9 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 11 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Chris Decker. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Meche III, Bobby Higginbotham, Jonathan Meche, Dennis Villere, Casey Nix, Phillip Blood. Honorary pallbearers will be William Jarreau, Chase Villere and John Keith Corona. Special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Center in New Roads and Lakeview Manor Nursing Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close