Emma Brown Clark, a resident of Lutcher, LA, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. She was born on October 18, 1935 and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Emma dedicated 31 years of her life as an educator in the St. James Parish School System, where she took pride in molding the future leaders of the community. She was also very active in the community as a member of many local organizations, including the St. James Parish Retired Teachers Association, St. James Parish Chapter of AARP, and Win-Bush Chriswell Foundation. Led by her strong faith and relationship with God, she fellowshipped almost daily either with her church home, New Zion Christian Center, or the many other churches throughout the community. She leaves to cherish her many precious memories her daughter, Traneil Clark Morgan, and son-in-law, Isiah Morgan; grandson, Neil Norm Clark; brother, Allen Henry, and wife, Jersey Henry; daughter-in-law, Pamela Parnell, and a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neil Clark, Sr.; sons Neil Clark, Jr. and Norman Henry Clark; mother, Alma Lee Finley; brothers, Alcide Melancon, Jr., Alvin Brown, Laurel Melancon, and Louis Melancon; and sisters, Annie Bell Joseph, Celestine West, and Mable Banks. Funeral Services will be held at New Zion Christian Center, 216 W Main Street, Gramercy, LA 70052, at 11:00 am on Friday, September 25, 2020. Public viewing will begin at 9:00 am. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Paulina, LA. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Hwy Gramercy, La. 70052. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!" To share condolences and thoughts, and to sign guest book, please visit: www.treasurefunerals.com.
