Emma Camel
1934 - 2020
On the afternoon of Saturday, October 31, 2020, God sent his angels to Abbeville, Louisiana, and called Emma Camel home. Emma Camel was born on February 1, 1934 to the late Manuel and Mary Comager Franklin in Bayou Paul, Louisiana. In 1949, she was united in holy matrimony to Arthur C. Camel. From this union were born eleven children (five sons and six daughters). Emma was preceded in death by her mother, father, nine sisters, three brothers, four sons, three grandsons, and one granddaughter. Leaving to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Young of Baton Rouge, Linda Williams (Ronald, Sr.) of Baton Rouge, Barbara Simms of Baton Rouge, Jackie Camel of Baton Rouge, Janice Camel Bennet (Charles) of Baton Rouge, and Sherri Spurlock (Kermit) of Oklahoma; along with 34 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family & friends. Visitation on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 11 am until religious services at 1 pm at New Sunlight BC, 1777 America St. BR La.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
New Sunlight BC
NOV
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
New Sunlight BC
