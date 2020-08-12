Emma Dean Viola, 93 years old, a resident of Baker, LA, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 10, 2020, at her home. She entered this world on May 13, 1927, born to Juanita and Walter Shamp, in Melville, LA. She was a member of Baker First United Methodist Church. Emma Dean loved her church and considered the members that prayed for her to be angels. She enjoyed serving the community at her church through the Wednesday Lunch Ministry. She always thought of others first which was why she had so many friends. Emma Dean is survived by her 2 sons, Johnnie Viola, Jr. (Dolores) and Rickey Viola (Joslyn); 4 grandchildren, Dara Lyn, Johnnie Viola III, Ashley Viola, Megan Gullett (Eric); 6 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Harley, Ashlyn, Amanda, Johnnie IV, and Cillian Michael; and a host of nieces and nephews. Emma Dean is preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Viola, Sr.; father, Walter Shamp; mother, Juanita Wells Shamp; and brothers, Oddie "Buddy" Shamp, Eddie Shamp, and Norris Shamp. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Friday, August 14th, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Gene Rives and Tricia Wilkinson. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Face masks are required upon entering the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Baker First United Methodist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.