1/1
Emma Dean Viola
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Dean Viola, 93 years old, a resident of Baker, LA, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 10, 2020, at her home. She entered this world on May 13, 1927, born to Juanita and Walter Shamp, in Melville, LA. She was a member of Baker First United Methodist Church. Emma Dean loved her church and considered the members that prayed for her to be angels. She enjoyed serving the community at her church through the Wednesday Lunch Ministry. She always thought of others first which was why she had so many friends. Emma Dean is survived by her 2 sons, Johnnie Viola, Jr. (Dolores) and Rickey Viola (Joslyn); 4 grandchildren, Dara Lyn, Johnnie Viola III, Ashley Viola, Megan Gullett (Eric); 6 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Harley, Ashlyn, Amanda, Johnnie IV, and Cillian Michael; and a host of nieces and nephews. Emma Dean is preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Viola, Sr.; father, Walter Shamp; mother, Juanita Wells Shamp; and brothers, Oddie "Buddy" Shamp, Eddie Shamp, and Norris Shamp. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Friday, August 14th, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Gene Rives and Tricia Wilkinson. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Face masks are required upon entering the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Baker First United Methodist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved