Emma Doris Case Williams Robinson, age 92, passed from this earth on May 20, 2020 to join her heavenly Father, family, and friends in Christ. Doris was born on August 28, 1927 in Lincoln County, Mississippi where she grew up on a dairy farm with 6 siblings. She married her first love G.A. Williams and had two children, Rita and James. They were married 42 years until his death. Later, she married L.T. Robinson, and they were married until his death. Doris was preceded in death by her loving son, James; husbands, G.A. and L.T.; parents, Bernice and Viola Case; and 5 siblings, Nelson, Carl, Delma, Winnie, and James. She is survived by her loving daughter, Rita; sister, Eddis; daughter-in-law, Charlotte; sister-in-law, Mabel; 3 grandchildren, Randy Head, Ruston Head, Jamie Rosato; 2 step-grandchildren, Jessica Jenkins, Jeremy Penton; 9 great-grandchildren, Addie, Rae, Jayden, Harper, Hudson, Grant, Beau, Emily and Julia and 1 great great-grandson, Easton. Doris was a devout Christian and gentle woman. She attended Istrouma Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana. Although mostly a homemaker, she loved working in the nursery at the old OLOL Hospital and at Lane Hospital. Doris lived a good long life and was a great mother, wife, and friend. She will be missed by all and embraced in heaven. The family would like to thank her awesome nurse, Amanda; wonderful caretakers, Beulah and Joanne; and also Addie and Rae for their help. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Central Funeral Home on Hooper Rd from 10:00 am – 11:00 am with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Baker. Central Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Please view and sign the online register at www.centralfuneralhomela.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Foundation or to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.