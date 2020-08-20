Emma Franklin Faure, a native of Lakeland and resident of New Roads, departed this life on August 12, 2020 at the ag of 63. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Ernest Faure; twelve children; a sister, Rose Mary Jones; two brothers, Joseph Slaughter and Vance Jack; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

