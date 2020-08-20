1/1
Emma Franklin Faure
Emma Franklin Faure, a native of Lakeland and resident of New Roads, departed this life on August 12, 2020 at the ag of 63. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Ernest Faure; twelve children; a sister, Rose Mary Jones; two brothers, Joseph Slaughter and Vance Jack; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
