Emma Gene Fleming Spann (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
Art and family were her life. Born Emma Gene Fleming in McComb, Mississippi on August 8, 1931, Gene Spann, a teaching artist and resident of Waterford, Connecticut passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at age 88. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge. Visitation will resume on Monday at Rabenhorst East from 9:00 am until a funeral service at 10:30. Interment will follow at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery in St. Francisville, Louisiana. Gene was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Grey Spann Sr. and parents Eugene Robert and Mary Emma (Cochran) Fleming. She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Gene Spann of Albany, Oregon and son, Louis Grey Spann Jr. of Essex, Connecticut.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
