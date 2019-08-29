Emma Jean Hartman, 69, a resident of Jackson, LA, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was retired, after being an employee of East Louisiana State Hospital for over thirty years. There will be a visitation at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in McManus, LA on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm and then on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 10am, conducted by Bro. Wade Atkins. Burial will be in the Jackson Second Baptist Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Lynn Noland and her husband Scottie Noland of Jackson; one son, Ricky Duplechin of Zachary; brother-in-law Raymond LaTour; five grandchildren: Christopher Scott Noland, Megan Michelle Wood, Brittany Dempsey, Braylin Duplechin and Justin Lea; two great-grandchildren: Gordon Wayne Wood, and Bailey Lynn Wood. She is also survived by two special friends, Daisy Norman and Diane Netterville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Hartman; sisters Linda LaTour and Peggy Maples, and brother-in-law Bobby Maples. Pallbearers will be Christopher Noland, Scottie Noland, Raymond LaTour, Daniel Thibodeaux, Steve Weber, and Tony Ochterbeck. Honorary pallbearers will be Braylin Duplechin and Justin Lea. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019