Entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was a native of Slaughter, Louisiana and resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Visitation at Little Rock B.C. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Marvin Moore; interment church cemetery. Survivors include her children, David, Dorothy (Carl), Jerry (Joycelyn), Priscilla, Wilbert (Regina), Jason (Shannon), Willie Parker, Mary Toussaint (Michael), Brenda Profit and Rita Miller (Tyrone); 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, John Jr., Arthur (Bobby), David (Ruthie), Hunter, Georgia and Beatrice Coates, Mary Hamilton (Henry) and Alice Zacharie. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 7, 2019