Emma Wilda Beverly Green "Bugs", age 85 of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Heritage Health Care. She was born on Sunday, October 8, 1933, in Robert, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Almeda Bennett and James Thomas Beverly. Bugs is survived by her daughters, Marian "Frankie" Graphia Mechiel and Beth Currie and husband Keith; granddaughters, Olivia and Rebekah Currie; nieces and nephews, James Fendlason and wife Linda, George Fendlason and wife Nell, Pam Johnson and husband Russell, and Becky Beverly Anthony; sister in law, Carol Beverly; and many other family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by former husband, Marion Frank Graphia; son, Joseph Allen Green; brother, J. B. Beverly and wife Ferris; sister, Isabel "Vera" Patterson and husband Zachary; and half sister, Alma Howard and husband Donald. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, on Tuesday, at 1:00 pm, conducted by nephew, the Rev. James Fendlason. Interment will follow at Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, Louisiana. A reception will be held at the Currie residence in Springfield, following the graveside service. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019