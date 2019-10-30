Emmett George "Skip" Robinson Jr., 71, a resident of St. Francisville, LA, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was retired, after serving as a teacher and coach at West Feliciana High School for over 20 years. There will be a memorial service at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 5pm. He is survived by his sister, Edith Robinson Austin and spouse Ronnie Austin of Tustin, CA; two brothers, Daniel George Robinson and his wife Georgette of Tallahassee, FL; Guy George Robinson and his wife Suzanne of Portland, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Rita Robinson and his brother, Darrell George Robinson. Throughout his career, he guided the paths of generations of students and athletes. He was proud to have coached girls' softball, football, and track, as well as his regular task of teaching science. Skip earned two bachelor's degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and graduated from East Jefferson High School in Metairie, La. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Skip's devotion to education and animals please consider a donation to "Skip's Kids" as part of Families in Need of Assistance c/o West Feliciana High School, 8604 US Hwy 61, St. Francisville, La. 70775. Or the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society at www.wfahs.org. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019