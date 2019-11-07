Guest Book View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Once a Marine Always a Marine. Emmett (Bozo) Jarreau, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 77. Emmett was retired from Tembec where he worked as a maintenance mechanic, he served in the USMC from 1961-1966 and was a Vietnam veteran. He is survived by his wife, Debra Jarreau; two daughters, Becky and Elie Jarreau, Monica and David Gabor; two sons, Emmett, Jr and Brennan; brothers, Jimmy and Barbara Nell, Glenn and Joann, Aristide; sisters-in-law, Helen Jarreau, Vivian Jarreau, Carolyn Pourciau; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; two step-children; and three step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Virgil Jarreau; brothers, VJ and Gerald; sister and brother-in-law, Sammy and Betty Blanchard. Pallbearers will be George Miller, Ben Farra, Les Cantrell, Steve Bergeron, Joe Langlois, and John Hamilton Thibaut. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the OFC, Jimmy Jarreau, David Gabor, Elie Jarreau, all of his grandchildren and step grandsons. Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 248 Post Office Box 62 New Roads, La. 70760 for donations for the monument. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum in Lakeland.

