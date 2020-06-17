Emmett Morgan Sr.
Emmett Morgan, Sr. entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2020 at the age of 74. He was an Engineer of Missouri Pacific. He is survived by his daughters, Dawana, DaShawn, DaShawnica of Baton Rouge and Lexie Eggins-Brown of Houston; sons, Emmett Jr. and Robert Eggins, Jr. of Lake Charles. Visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Monday, June 22, 2020, Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
JUN
22
Interment
Louisiana National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
