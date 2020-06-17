Or Copy this URL to Share

Emmett Morgan, Sr. entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2020 at the age of 74. He was an Engineer of Missouri Pacific. He is survived by his daughters, Dawana, DaShawn, DaShawnica of Baton Rouge and Lexie Eggins-Brown of Houston; sons, Emmett Jr. and Robert Eggins, Jr. of Lake Charles. Visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Monday, June 22, 2020, Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

