Emmitt D. McAdams, a resident of Baker, passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his son Emmitt Freeman McAdams, his parents T.S. and Beatrice McAdams, his brother T.S. McAdams, Jr. and sisters Norrie Lee, Betty Fae, Janie Mae, Abbie Estelle, Joy Dennine, and Peggy Beatrice. He is survived by his wife Debbie, daughter in law Theresa, four children, Wes (Sharon), Todd (Kasey), Telly (Chris), and Gabe (Kacy), 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous other family members. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held on August 3rd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on August 4th at Cornerstone Fellowship on Blackwater Rd in Baker with visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Groom Rd in Baker.

