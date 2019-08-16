Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmitt Freeman McAdams. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM Worship Center (Cross Fire Sanctuary behind the school) Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM family Worship Center (Cross Fire Sanctuary behind the school) 8919 World Ministry Avenue View Map Service 11:00 AM family Worship Center (Cross Fire Sanctuary behind the school) 8919 World Ministry Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born May 2, 1961 - Celebrating home coming August 13, 2019. Known by either first or middle name, Emmitt Freeman McAdams was a graduate of Baker High School. He volunteered in EBR schools, various nursing homes and always assisted people wherever he found a need. Even in death, he was able to donate his corneas for transplant and limbs to help cancer patients and those who need bone marrow. Freeman loved God, his family, his country and the New Orleans Saints. Freeman, you are loved by many and missed greatly, but you have now met Jesus and are living your favorite scripture Isaiah 40:31: "But they wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Freeman is survived by his wife of 35 years, Theresa Parker McAdams, his son Emmitt M., his mother Helen Duplessis Ford, his dad Emmitt D. and second mother Debra Verbois McAdams, siblings Wesley McAdams, Todd McAdams, Telly M. Medlock and Gabriel McAdams and many nephews and nieces. Pallbearers are Wesley McAdams, Todd McAdams, Gabriel McAdams, Chris Medlock, Jack McAdams and Justin McAdams. Private family viewing 9:00-9:30, friends/family visitation 9:30 to 11:00 and service at 11:00 at family Worship Center (Cross Fire Sanctuary behind the school) 8919 World Ministry Avenue on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Interment in Rest Haven Garden of Memories. Reception following the graveside service at Cedar Crest Baptist Church located at 2020 Cedar Crest Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to defray funeral expenses. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019

