Deacon Emmitt Lee "Luke" Holmes departed this life on April 23, 2020 at OLOL Hospital. He was 84, a native of Clinton, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife Dafnia Holmes, one daughter Debra (Michael) Hutcherson, a grandson Sarne (Sarah) Hutcherson, one son Gregory Cobb, and two grandchildren Jasmine and Zachary Cobb. Viewing is Thursday, April 30, 2020 for 11 am to 12 pm at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, LA, followed by interment at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery at 12:30 pm.

