Emmitt Welton Brock departed this life on May 21, 2019. He was born in Tylertown, Mississippi and moved to Baton Rouge. He was a retired East Baton Rouge Parish custodian and owner of EW Brock Janitorial and Lawn Care. He was married to his devoted wife, Verline Lenoir Brock for 66 years and to this union was born 9 children, 23 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Religious services will be Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 am and visitation starting at 10:00 am at the Pleasant Valley C.O.G.I.C, 6159 Blueberry St, Baton Rouge, La. Elder Dewitt Brock Jr. Pastor, Officiating Pastor Elder Leroy Johnson Sr. Funeral arrangements entrusted by Wilson-Woodale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019