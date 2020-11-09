Emmy Lou Larguier, age 103, passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Isidore Larguier, her parents Leo and Victorine Fleniken, her brothers Joseph W. Fleniken, Carroll J Fleniken, and Leo E. (Buster) Fleniken, sister Joy Fleniken Brown, and grandson Jack Facundus. Emmy Lou was born in Baton Rouge on July 3, 1917. She is survived by daughter Rebecca Larguier, her son, Isidore Larguier, Jr. and wife Masil Marie, granddaughters Christina Marie Yaraghi and Monique Noel Darling their husbands, Michael and Trevor, and six great-grandchildren: Kevin Christian Yaraghi, Jason Michael Yaraghi, Brandon Chase Yaraghi, Alexandra Marie Darling, Jonathan Larguier Darling and Isabella Grace Darling. Emmy Lou is also survived by sister in law, Margery Larguier Fabre as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She spent her childhood in Baton Rouge and attended Fairfield Elementary, graduated from Baton Rouge High and studied Journalism at LSU. She was married in St. Agnes Church by Father Gillespie in August 1938. Her husband was commissioned as 2nd Lt after graduating from the U.S. Army Air Cadet Program in 1942 giving the family the opportunity to live in many cities throughout the country during both World War II and the Korean War. Emmy Lou was a volunteer with the American Red Cross during World War II and had a 20 year career in Public Relations at the Louisiana Department of Highways where she was repeatedly recognized for outstanding performance including being selected for the prestigious Dunbar Award as the year's most outstanding employee in the Department of Highways. Emmy Lou has enjoyed playing bridge and working out in the gym with her many friends for over 60 years until well into her 90's. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North St. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at a future date. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.