1/1
Emmy Lou Larguier
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmy Lou Larguier, age 103, passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Isidore Larguier, her parents Leo and Victorine Fleniken, her brothers Joseph W. Fleniken, Carroll J Fleniken, and Leo E. (Buster) Fleniken, sister Joy Fleniken Brown, and grandson Jack Facundus. Emmy Lou was born in Baton Rouge on July 3, 1917. She is survived by daughter Rebecca Larguier, her son, Isidore Larguier, Jr. and wife Masil Marie, granddaughters Christina Marie Yaraghi and Monique Noel Darling their husbands, Michael and Trevor, and six great-grandchildren: Kevin Christian Yaraghi, Jason Michael Yaraghi, Brandon Chase Yaraghi, Alexandra Marie Darling, Jonathan Larguier Darling and Isabella Grace Darling. Emmy Lou is also survived by sister in law, Margery Larguier Fabre as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She spent her childhood in Baton Rouge and attended Fairfield Elementary, graduated from Baton Rouge High and studied Journalism at LSU. She was married in St. Agnes Church by Father Gillespie in August 1938. Her husband was commissioned as 2nd Lt after graduating from the U.S. Army Air Cadet Program in 1942 giving the family the opportunity to live in many cities throughout the country during both World War II and the Korean War. Emmy Lou was a volunteer with the American Red Cross during World War II and had a 20 year career in Public Relations at the Louisiana Department of Highways where she was repeatedly recognized for outstanding performance including being selected for the prestigious Dunbar Award as the year's most outstanding employee in the Department of Highways. Emmy Lou has enjoyed playing bridge and working out in the gym with her many friends for over 60 years until well into her 90's. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North St. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at a future date. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved