Emra McCann, Jr, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Emra is survived by his loving and caring wife of almost 55 years, Julia Vermaelen McCann, his daughter, Teena McCann Ginn, son-in-law Michael Ginn, grandson Alex Ginn, granddaughter Riley Ginn, brother and sister-in-law Leo and Norma McCann, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Kathy and Donald Cole, Debbie and Joe Rosier, John and Mary Vermaelen, Harry and Mary Ann Vermaelen, Chuck Herbst, and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Emra and Thelma McCann, brother Calvin and wife Billie, father and mother-in-law John and Julia Vermaelen, and sister-in-law Melba Herbst. He was a skilled machinist for 37 years. Emra loved duck hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and loved his grandchildren more than anything. Special thanks to New Century Hospice, especially Renee Laird, Eddie Davis, Lartarsha and Markel. Visitation will be at Holloway Baptist Church, Deville, from 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 until time of services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the directions of Hixson Brothers of Alexandria. To extend online condolences to the McCann family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
