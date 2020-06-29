On June 27, 2020, English R. Josey, Jr., loving husband and father to two daughters died at the age of 72. He was born June 16, 1948, in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of English Josey, Sr, and Elva Halsted Josey. English was a resident of Zachary, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Laura Rhea Josey, daughters Amelia Josey Donado and Catherine Josey Thornton (Matthew), his sister Adele Lynn Josey, and sister-in-law, Helen Margaret Rhea. He is also survived by five loving grandchildren, Josey Rimes Donado, Mary Catherine Donado, Kowen Matthew Thornton, Alice Rhea Thornton and Rhett English Thornton. English graduated from Beaufort High School in Beaufort, SC in 1966. He went on to graduate from The Citadel in 1970 receiving the William E. Mikell award for highest overall average in the Department of English. He completed graduate school at the University of South Carolina in 1973 with a Masters degree. In later life, he attended Louisiana State University where he completed the LSU Center for Internal Auditing Program and then received his Certified Internal Auditor Certificate. English was most recently employed with the Louisiana Department of Veteran's Affairs where he was the Audit Manager. English was a man of family, faith and wit. His pride and joy was his family. He was devoted to his church and held many leadership roles, in most recent years as Senior Warden at St. Michaels and All Angels Episcopal Church in Lake Charles and finance committee member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Zachary. He was known for his kindness and clever sense of humor. English was a poet at heart and loved reading and writing poetry. He enjoyed serving on boards supporting the arts including the Lake Charles Symphony Board. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family Thursday, July 2nd, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1322 Church St., Zachary, LA. Visitation will begin at 10:00am prior to the family service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment of Ashes will be in Bethany Cemetery, Charleston, SC at a date to be announced. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in his memory to St. Patrick's Episcopal Day School 1322 Church St. Zachary, LA 70791 or The American Cancer Society. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.