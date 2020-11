Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ennis's life story with friends and family

Share Ennis's life story with friends and family

Ennis (Blue) Hollins a resident of St. Francisville, LA entered eternal rest at the age of 73, on October 29, 2020. Ennis was survived by his wife, Christine Hollins; daughters, Gloria (Mike) Brumfield, Shulonda Robinson and Peggy Stewart; son, Prentis White; siblings, Susie Quiet, Zeb (Annie Mae) Jessie, James (Vickie) and Ray Charles (Sara) Hollins. Visitation: November 5, 2020 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton La. 70722.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store