Enoch Allen Young was born April 6, 1940 in Bogalusa, Louisiana to parents J. D. and Vernell Young. His brother was James David Young of Brownsfield and his nephews are David and Chris Young. Allen graduated from Bogalusa High School, Sullivan Memorial Technical School and from Army Training at Fort Smith Arkansas. He served 8 years in the National Guard where he became a Sergeant and was selected as the Guardsman of the Year. He was married to Emily Branch Young for 58 years and has a daughter, Ruth Allison Young Morrison in Roanoke, Virginia. She lives with her husband, Michael D. Morrison and has two grandchildren, Jolie Alyse and Chelsea Keenon. He also has two great grandchildren, Josara and Javiana Lyle. Allen served as a deacon in the Bogalusa Presbyterian Church and was always ready to help those in need. He worked with the Apollo Lunar Project for Boeing Aerospace and NASA in New Orleans; he was recognized on the Lunar Roll of Honor in Washington, D. C. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum for zero defects workmanship. Equipment of his fabrication remains on the moon today. Allen developed and ran his own company for 17 years in which he designed, created, and calibrated treatment instruments and apparati for use with cancer patients. At LSU he worked for 36 years and managed the Physics Astronomy and Chemistry Machine Shop. Projects he helped design and build include ones tested in Berkeley, California and National Laboratories at Oak Ridge, Tennessee. During his retirement, he traveled extensively abroad and created unique tools for his family's use. Allen was known for his creative and artistic craftsmanship and knowledge of advanced technology. A special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge and to neighbors who were helpful and attentive. In his particular spirit, Allen donated his body to L. S. U. Research! Through a hospice military service and the hospice chaplain service, his memory was served. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's Research in memory of Allen Young at Alz.org.