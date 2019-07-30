Enoch Wright Jr. (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enoch Wright Jr..
Service Information
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA
70767
(225)-383-2001
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Enoch was a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Port Allen and passed away on Friday July 19, 2019, at the age of 74. Viewing on Wednesday from noon until 4 pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services and resumes on Thursday from 8:30 am until service at 10:30 am at funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Emily Robertson Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch Wright Sr. and Horace Beatrice Stansbury Wright. Burial at Louisiana National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.