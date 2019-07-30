Enoch was a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Port Allen and passed away on Friday July 19, 2019, at the age of 74. Viewing on Wednesday from noon until 4 pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services and resumes on Thursday from 8:30 am until service at 10:30 am at funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Emily Robertson Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch Wright Sr. and Horace Beatrice Stansbury Wright. Burial at Louisiana National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019