Enola F. Smith departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Assumption Healthcare and Rehab, Napoleonville, LA. She was 88, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 10:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020