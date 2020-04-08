Enola F. Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enola F. Smith.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Enola F. Smith departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Assumption Healthcare and Rehab, Napoleonville, LA. She was 88, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 10:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.