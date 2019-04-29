Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carl Barnes Funeral Home 746 W 22nd Street Houston , TX 77008 (713)-869-4529 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Loving Word Fellowship 170 Rittenhouse Houston , LA View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Loving Word Fellowship 170 Rittenhouse Houston , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Enola Mae Dennis (Cosey) 76, a native of Vacherie, La (aka Moonshine), transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Houston, Texas. Enola was born on August 17, 1942 to the late Lawrence Dennis, Sr and Oralie Pleasant Dennis. She is the youngest of four siblings. She is preceded in death by her two "beloved" sisters: Mamie Dennis LeBlanc and Alice Dennis Sumerlin and one brother: Lawrence Dennis, Jr. husband Samuel "Sunny" Cosey, Sr. one stepson: Samuel Cosey, Jr. and one grandson: Samuel Cosey, III. She leaves to mourn a "loving" brother in law: Joseph LeBlanc of New Orleans, La. A devoted niece, Joannell LeBlanc-Wilson (Jeffrey) of Houston, Tx. Two nephews, Josh LeBlanc (Sharon) of New Orleans, La. and Juan LeBlanc of Miami, Fl. One great niece, Quiana Jones Roberts (Jarred) of New Orleans, La. One stepson: Curley Cosey, one granddaughter, Monjai' Cosey, one daughter in law, Peggy B. Cosey of Houston, Tx. Two sisters in law: Florence Terrell (Charley) and Barbara Brumfield. Six brothers in law, Marion Cosey, Harrison Cosey, Nelson Cosey (Tres), Donald Cosey, Freddie Cosey (Toni) and Stanley Cosey, and a host of relatives, friends and five God children. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Loving Word Fellowship, Reverend Paul D. Landrew, Pastor, 170 Rittenhouse, Houston, Tx. 77076. Viewing 9-10am, Service:10am. Arrangements Entrusted to: Carl Barnes Funeral Home 746 W 22th St, Houston,Tx. 77008.Interment: Golden Gate Cemetery, 8400 Hirsch Road, Houston, Texas 77016. Enola Mae Dennis (Cosey) 76, a native of Vacherie, La (aka Moonshine), transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Houston, Texas. Enola was born on August 17, 1942 to the late Lawrence Dennis, Sr and Oralie Pleasant Dennis. She is the youngest of four siblings. She is preceded in death by her two "beloved" sisters: Mamie Dennis LeBlanc and Alice Dennis Sumerlin and one brother: Lawrence Dennis, Jr. husband Samuel "Sunny" Cosey, Sr. one stepson: Samuel Cosey, Jr. and one grandson: Samuel Cosey, III. She leaves to mourn a "loving" brother in law: Joseph LeBlanc of New Orleans, La. A devoted niece, Joannell LeBlanc-Wilson (Jeffrey) of Houston, Tx. Two nephews, Josh LeBlanc (Sharon) of New Orleans, La. and Juan LeBlanc of Miami, Fl. One great niece, Quiana Jones Roberts (Jarred) of New Orleans, La. One stepson: Curley Cosey, one granddaughter, Monjai' Cosey, one daughter in law, Peggy B. Cosey of Houston, Tx. Two sisters in law: Florence Terrell (Charley) and Barbara Brumfield. Six brothers in law, Marion Cosey, Harrison Cosey, Nelson Cosey (Tres), Donald Cosey, Freddie Cosey (Toni) and Stanley Cosey, and a host of relatives, friends and five God children. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Loving Word Fellowship, Reverend Paul D. Landrew, Pastor, 170 Rittenhouse, Houston, Tx. 77076. Viewing 9-10am, Service:10am. Arrangements Entrusted to: Carl Barnes Funeral Home 746 W 22th St, Houston,Tx. 77008.Interment: Golden Gate Cemetery, 8400 Hirsch Road, Houston, Texas 77016. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close