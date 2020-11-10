1/1
Eola Singleton
1926 - 2020
After a difficult battle with cancer, on November 9, 2020, Eola Singleton went home to be with the Lord at the age of 94 years old. Eola Singleton was born September 7, 1926 to the late Joseph and Louise Singleton Sr. in Ethel, Louisiana. She was a retired RN. Eola is preceded by daughter Carolyn Gene Brown. She is survived by son Charles Mitchell, Daughter-in-law Phyliss Penniston, her sister Francis Matthews, Sister-in-law Katie Singleton, 10 grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
